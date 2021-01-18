IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,148,000 after purchasing an additional 604,465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,558,000 after acquiring an additional 580,073 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,326,000 after acquiring an additional 318,736 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,454,000 after acquiring an additional 290,158 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,455,000 after acquiring an additional 276,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $3,730,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,971.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,540 shares of company stock valued at $56,071,621. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $211.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $214.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

