IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL opened at $44.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.14. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken purchased 6,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

