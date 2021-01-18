IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45,123.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,338,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after buying an additional 8,319,815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,340,000 after purchasing an additional 84,608 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 646.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,842,000 after buying an additional 56,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,622,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $836,193,000 after purchasing an additional 39,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,191,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.33.

Shares of BIO opened at $601.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.84. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.38 and a 52-week high of $648.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,911.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

