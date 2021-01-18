IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,478 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,661,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $794,688,000 after buying an additional 861,483 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,814,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,884,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,420 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.76 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

