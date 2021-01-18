IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $219,592.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $36.71 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -917.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

