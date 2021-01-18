IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.36 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $39,311.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,031.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $27,085.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,240.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,617 shares of company stock worth $11,376,653. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $80.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average is $77.29. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $91.81. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

