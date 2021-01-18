IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.38 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,785,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,735,000 after purchasing an additional 189,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hess by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,063,000 after purchasing an additional 352,859 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,929,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,903,000 after purchasing an additional 178,621 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,276,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,183,000 after acquiring an additional 181,197 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,357,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,674,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $61.04 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $71.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Scotiabank lowered Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

