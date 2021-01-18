IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.94.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $99.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,326.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.57.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $327,040.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $141,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,966,546 shares of company stock worth $196,664,983 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

