IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $30,274,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,847,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,269 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,873,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 818,577 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,776,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,085,000 after purchasing an additional 774,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 880,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,751,000 after purchasing an additional 518,625 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACGL stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.90.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

