IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,487 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,853,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,321,000 after purchasing an additional 234,063 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,009,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,782,000 after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,008,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,388,000 after purchasing an additional 67,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.2% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 726,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,617,000 after purchasing an additional 73,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

LNG stock opened at $66.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $69.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.27.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

