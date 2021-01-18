IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $24.04.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

