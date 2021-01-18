IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,663 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on J. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $990,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,099.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $2,119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J opened at $110.19 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

