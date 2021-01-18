IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 2,761 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $88,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,762.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $1,062,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCK stock opened at $95.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $101.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

