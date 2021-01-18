IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,220 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 16.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 12.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $48,729,000 after purchasing an additional 39,247 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,534 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 79.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 541,949 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $74,632,000 after purchasing an additional 239,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $34,432.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total transaction of $259,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,906,861. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $132.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.63.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

