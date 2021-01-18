IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 726,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,476,000 after purchasing an additional 66,914 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.89.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $95.21 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.95 and a 200-day moving average of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

