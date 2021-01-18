Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

ITW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.24.

ITW stock opened at $203.19 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 51,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 685.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 152,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,473,000 after acquiring an additional 133,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

