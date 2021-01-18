Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (IDL.V) (CVE:IDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Shares of Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (IDL.V) (CVE:IDL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.11. Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (IDL.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 36,488 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$22.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26.

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (IDL.V) Company Profile (CVE:IDL)

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides digital radiography equipment worldwide. The company offers imaging detectors; and flat panel detectors under Aquarius8600 and VetnovaXion names. It also provides Magellan, a medical image processing software; and Sirius, a veterinary image processing software.

