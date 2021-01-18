IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMIAY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of IMI stock remained flat at $$35.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.35. IMI has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

