InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) (TSE:IN) Shares Gap Down to $5.38

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) (TSE:IN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $4.92. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 17,985 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.65.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) (TSE:IN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

