InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) Shares Gap Down to $0.37

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.35. InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 90,617 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.45 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated an “outperform” rating on shares of InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20.

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$10.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InPlay Oil Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.

