Insider Buying: Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) (CVE:AQS) Director Buys 130,000 Shares of Stock

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) (CVE:AQS) Director Doug Janzen purchased 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,326,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,119,156.

Doug Janzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, Doug Janzen purchased 100,000 shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Doug Janzen bought 100,000 shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$10,100.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Doug Janzen purchased 21,500 shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$2,687.50.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Doug Janzen bought 150,000 shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$15,150.00.

Shares of AQS stock traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.15. 279,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,752. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14. Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.16.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistita, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

