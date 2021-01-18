Insider Buying: Beacon Minerals Limited (BCN.AX) (ASX:BCN) Insider Buys 18,802,155 Shares of Stock

Beacon Minerals Limited (BCN.AX) (ASX:BCN) insider Graham McGarry purchased 18,802,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$300,834.48 ($214,881.77).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.40, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Get Beacon Minerals Limited (BCN.AX) alerts:

About Beacon Minerals Limited (BCN.AX)

Beacon Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration, development, and production activities in Western Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Jaurdi gold project located to the north west of Coolgardie. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Australia.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Minerals Limited (BCN.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Minerals Limited (BCN.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.