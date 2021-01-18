Insider Buying: IQGeo Group plc (IQG.L) (LON:IQG) Insider Purchases 13,600 Shares of Stock

IQGeo Group plc (IQG.L) (LON:IQG) insider Ian Edward Kershaw bought 13,600 shares of IQGeo Group plc (IQG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £14,008 ($18,301.54).

Ian Edward Kershaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Ian Edward Kershaw purchased 2,000 shares of IQGeo Group plc (IQG.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £2,020 ($2,639.14).

IQG traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 100 ($1.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,726. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.31 million and a P/E ratio of -10.93. IQGeo Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 57.50 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71.38.

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in North America, Europe, and Japan. It provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

