Insider Buying: TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) Insider Acquires 7,100 Shares of Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) insider Charles Pellerin bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.48 per share, with a total value of C$109,900.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,207,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,684,700.90.

Shares of TSE TVK traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$15.83. 3,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,609. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$295.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.05. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$9.50 and a twelve month high of C$17.25.

Get TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) alerts:

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.