Insider Buying: ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) Insider Purchases 20,811 Shares of Stock

ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 20,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £16,648.80 ($21,751.76).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 10,149 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,119.20 ($10,607.79).

On Thursday, January 7th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 20,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

On Tuesday, January 5th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 18,421 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £14,736.80 ($19,253.72).

On Thursday, December 31st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 12,161 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,728.80 ($12,710.74).

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 10,283 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,123.57 ($10,613.50).

On Monday, December 21st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 30,508 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £23,491.16 ($30,691.35).

On Thursday, December 17th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 31,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

On Tuesday, December 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 15,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £11,850 ($15,482.10).

On Tuesday, December 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 15,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £11,850 ($15,482.10).

On Wednesday, December 9th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 19,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($19,858.90).

Shares of LON:ULS opened at GBX 81.30 ($1.06) on Monday. ULS Technology plc has a 12 month low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.