Insider Selling: dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Director Sells 96,000 Shares of Stock

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Director Richard Lu sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$55,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 504,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$292,320.

Richard Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Richard Lu sold 100,000 shares of dynaCERT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00.

Shares of CVE:DYA traded up C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$0.74. 1,803,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,868. The stock has a market capitalization of C$264.50 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.73. dynaCERT Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.25.

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

