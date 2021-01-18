Insider Selling: Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX) Director Alun Robert Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total transaction of C$10,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$200,932.05.

Shares of CVE:MMX traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 110,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,566. Maverix Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$3.26 and a 1 year high of C$5.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.76. The stock has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMX shares. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on Maverix Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

