Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) PT Set at C$180.00 by Raymond James

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) received a C$180.00 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$163.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Desjardins raised shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$166.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$174.67.

Get Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) alerts:

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$143.68. 52,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Intact Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$104.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$157.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$149.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$143.16.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 9.0299998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total transaction of C$103,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at C$518,792.64.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.