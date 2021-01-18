Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CSFB cut shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of TSE IPL opened at C$13.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$22.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.03. The company has a market cap of C$5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$504.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s payout ratio is 160.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron purchased 27,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,296.14. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$355,468.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

