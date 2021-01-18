International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. International Business Machines reported earnings of $4.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $8.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $10.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $12.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $128.39. 4,905,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,787,200. International Business Machines has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

