Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $388.25

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 388.25 ($5.07) and last traded at GBX 386 ($5.04), with a volume of 82666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 383.50 ($5.01).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 353.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 312.62. The company has a market cap of £255.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.59.

About Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT)

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.