Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PID opened at $16.31 on Monday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

