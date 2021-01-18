Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 18th (ANFGF, ANNSF, AT, ATP, AVACF, BPRMF, BXRBF, CDM, DETNF, DRQ)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, January 18th:

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP)

was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to an outperform rating.

Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a tender rating. TD Securities currently has C$3.03 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.50.

Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a tender rating. They currently have C$3.03 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.60.

Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) (LON:CDM) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has GBX 604 ($7.89) price target on the stock.

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dril-Quip manufactures highly engineered equipment employed by explorers in onshore and offshore resources. These are specifically utilized for drilling in deepwater and harsh environmental conditions. Its strength is visible from the backlog of $222 million as of Sep 30, 2020. Moreover, the company's cost reduction initiatives boosting its bottom line are commendable. Also, its excellent performance in Europe and Asia is increasing profit levels. Notably, the company’s balance sheet is free of debt load, which highlights a sound financial position. However, dented fuel demand owing to the coronavirus pandemic has led oil prices to decline, thereby providing little initiatives to the oil explorers and producers to boost up upstream operations. This, in turn, is denting demand for the company’s drilling and production equipment.”

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Epizyme posts narrower than expected loss but sales miss estimates in the third quarter of 2020. The company’s lead drug Tazverik’s launch has been strong largely driven by the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of the drug to treat follicular lymphoma (FL) in June 2020. The uptake of Tazverik in both the Epithelioid Sarcoma (ES) and FL patient populations has been strong. In order to support its long-term objectives, the company expanded its loan agreement with Pharmakon Advisors enabling it to draw down an additional $150 million from the loan facility. However, the company also facing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic on FL patients’ access to their physicians and on access to its customers. It is highly dependent on its collaboration for growth. Competition is stiff in the targeted market.”

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$35.00.

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $187.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments’ prospects are driven by an improving semiconductor market and increased demand, particularly for Power Solutions. Moreover, continuing strong demand for the company’s plasma and reactive gas solutions, especially in semiconductor deposition applications, is a key catalyst. In wet clean applications, the company’s solutions are seeing solid traction. MKS is also benefiting from a lean cost structure. The ESI acquisition has strengthened the company’s offerings in optics, photonics and laser markets, apart from saving costs. The latest HDI PCB laser-manufacturing solution has been gaining traction in Asia. However, exposure of the company’s Light and Motion segment in China is a concern. Macroeconomic uncertainty related to COVID-19 is a headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$13.50 target price on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $82.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “State Street’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. New business servicing wins, opportunistic buyouts, global reach, efforts to technologically upgrade operations and strong balance sheet position are expected to continue supporting the company’s profitability. Its capital deployments reflects strong liquidity position through which it is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value. However, pressure on margins due to near-zero interest rates remains concerning. This, in turn, will hurt revenue growth in the upcoming quarters. Elevated expenses, due to the company's constant restructuring efforts, are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent.”

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$3.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $51.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ExxonMobil’s bellwether status in the energy space, optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns and management’s track record of capex discipline across the commodity price cycle make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play. Notably, the company estimates gross recoverable resource of nearly 9 billion oil-equivalent barrels from offshore Guyana discoveries. Moreover, ExxonMobil can combat the coronavirus pandemic-induced volatile crude pricing environment since it can rely on its strong balance sheet. However, lower refining margin has been hurting the firm’s downstream operations. Also, owing to huge counter-cyclical capital spending program, which has been deteriorating its cash flow generation capabilities, the company may need to compromise balance sheet strength.”

