Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 18th (ABX, ASCL, BCEKF, BTA, DADA, DOO, ENRFF, FUTU, GEVO, GYM)

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$36.00 target price on the stock.

Ascential plc (ASCL.L) (LON:ASCL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock.

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA). CICC Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) had its action list buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

BOCOM International Holdings began coverage on shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. The firm currently has a $8.25 target price on the stock.

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on the stock.

Investec started coverage on shares of Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF). Investec issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

