Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 18th (ABX, ASCL, BCEKF, BTA, DADA, DOO, ENRFF, FUTU, GEVO, GYM)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2021


Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 18th:

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$36.00 target price on the stock.

Ascential plc (ASCL.L) (LON:ASCL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA). CICC Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) had its action list buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

BOCOM International Holdings began coverage on shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. The firm currently has a $8.25 target price on the stock.

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on the stock.

Investec started coverage on shares of Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF). Investec issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

