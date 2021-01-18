Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 18th (ABX, ASCL, BCEKF, BTA, DADA, DOO, ENRFF, FUTU, GEVO, GYM)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 18th:
Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$36.00 target price on the stock.
Ascential plc (ASCL.L) (LON:ASCL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock.
(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA). CICC Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.
BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) had its action list buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.
Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.
BOCOM International Holdings began coverage on shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. The firm currently has a $8.25 target price on the stock.
The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on the stock.
Investec started coverage on shares of Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF). Investec issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Co (ABXTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Co (ABXTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.