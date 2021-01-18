Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 18th (ATLKY, BBOX, CFRUY, DC, DSITF, EPAM, FNLPF, GECFF, GPEAF, HCXLF)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, January 18th:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) (LON:BBOX) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 160 ($2.09).

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) (LON:DC) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. They currently have GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 135 ($1.76).

Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was upgraded by analysts at VTB Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$67.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$59.00.

Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

