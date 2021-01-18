Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Facebook (FB)

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/15/2021 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $345.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $285.00 to $325.00.

1/12/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $330.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Facebook was given a new $330.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Facebook was given a new $330.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Facebook was given a new $330.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,472,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,030.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,197,407 shares of company stock valued at $327,182,808. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

