IQGeo Group plc (IQG.L) (LON:IQG) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

IQGeo Group plc (IQG.L) (LON:IQG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $94.00, but opened at $103.50. IQGeo Group plc (IQG.L) shares last traded at $100.00, with a volume of 11,733 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Ian Edward Kershaw bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £14,008 ($18,301.54).

The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.31 million and a PE ratio of -11.63.

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in North America, Europe, and Japan. It provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

