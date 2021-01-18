Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) Director Sells C$109,950.00 in Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 15,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total transaction of C$109,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,670 shares in the company, valued at C$408,061.10.

Shares of TSE IVN traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.95. 469,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,060. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.41. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.30 billion and a PE ratio of -990.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a current ratio of 21.21.

IVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

