IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IWGFF. HSBC began coverage on shares of IWG in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IWG has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get IWG alerts:

Shares of IWGFF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 983. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. IWG has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.