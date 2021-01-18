Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Investec

Investec began coverage on shares of Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Jadestone Energy alerts:

Shares of JADSF stock remained flat at $$0.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. Jadestone Energy has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.06.

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.