Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Investec

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Investec began coverage on shares of Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of JADSF stock remained flat at $$0.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. Jadestone Energy has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.06.

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.