Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) vs. General Moly (OTCMKTS:GMOL) Head to Head Comparison

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) and General Moly (OTCMKTS:GMOL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Jaguar Mining and General Moly, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A General Moly 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and General Moly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 28.17% 26.75% 17.80% General Moly N/A 104.15% 16.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of General Moly shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of General Moly shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jaguar Mining and General Moly’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $97.23 million 4.92 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A General Moly N/A N/A -$7.88 million ($0.06) -0.50

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than General Moly.

Volatility and Risk

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Moly has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats General Moly on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

About General Moly

General Moly, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and one mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada. General Moly, Inc. was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado. On November 18, 2020, General Moly, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado.

