James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) (LON:CRPR) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) (LON:CRPR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
CRPR stock opened at GBX 1,179 ($15.40) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £112.65 million and a PE ratio of 35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23. James Cropper PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,390 ($18.16). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,078.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 993.22.
James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) Company Profile
Featured Story: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.