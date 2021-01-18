James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) (LON:CRPR) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) (LON:CRPR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

CRPR stock opened at GBX 1,179 ($15.40) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £112.65 million and a PE ratio of 35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23. James Cropper PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,390 ($18.16). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,078.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 993.22.

James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) Company Profile

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, composites, automotive, construction, and applications, as well as metal coated carbon fibers.

