Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note issued on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo’s FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Societe Generale began coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $13.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.