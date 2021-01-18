Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Cummins Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cummins in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q3 2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.30 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.80.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $237.24 on Monday. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $244.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,938,000 after buying an additional 14,933 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Cummins by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Cummins by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Cummins by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

