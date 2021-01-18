Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.38.

Shares of SITE opened at $165.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $175.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

