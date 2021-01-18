Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €43.00 Price Target for Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN)

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBAN. Baader Bank set a €34.20 ($40.24) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.40 ($53.41) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.86 ($50.42).

ETR:DBAN opened at €35.65 ($41.94) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $536.32 million and a PE ratio of -32.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.85. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG has a 12-month low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 12-month high of €42.50 ($50.00). The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

