Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€79.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI)

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) has been given a €79.00 ($92.94) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s current price.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €65.75 ($77.35).

Shares of HEI stock opened at €66.78 ($78.56) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.88. HeidelbergCement AG has a 52 week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 52 week high of €69.44 ($81.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €55.11.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

