Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Wipro Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wipro in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wipro’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Wipro alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Investec downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Wipro by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.