JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $770.00

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 770 ($10.06) and last traded at GBX 768 ($10.03), with a volume of 416550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 720 ($9.41).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 461.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 455.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of £558.36 million and a PE ratio of -30.30.

About JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC)

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.