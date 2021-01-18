JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) Price Target to GBX 480

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

Shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) stock traded down GBX 2.52 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 335.68 ($4.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,918,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,785,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11. boohoo group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The stock has a market cap of £4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 326.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 306.52.

In other news, insider Neil James Catto purchased 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £14,970.25 ($19,558.73).

About boohoo group plc (BOO.L)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

